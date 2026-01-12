‘Abhyuday-3’ Technical Hindi Symposium Positions Indian Languages as Catalysts for Science, AI, and Innovation Outreach

In a decisive push to democratise science and technology through Indian languages, the Third Technical Hindi Symposium (Takniki Hindi Sangoshthi) “Abhyuday-3” concluded with a strong national call to expand the use of Technical Hindi in cutting-edge research, artificial intelligence, and innovation-led development. The two-day symposium was organised through active collaboration between CSIR–National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (CSIR-NIScPR), Indian Institute of Technology Indore, and Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur.

Designed to bridge the gap between advanced scientific research and society, the symposium brought together scientists, technologists, educators, language experts, and research scholars to showcase how Indian languages can accelerate the reach, adoption, and societal impact of emerging technologies.

Over the course of the symposium, research scholars presented 25 papers highlighting recent innovations and their societal interface across diverse domains including biodiversity and medicinal plants, biological waste management, human–AI collaboration, digital technologies, social innovation, start-ups, and the convergence of Rajbhasha with technology. The discussions underscored that language inclusion is no longer a cultural choice, but a strategic enabler of innovation diffusion and public engagement.

As India’s premier institution for science communication and evidence-based policy research, CSIR-NIScPR played a central role in conceptualising and supporting “Abhyuday-3”. The Delhi-based CSIR laboratory reiterated its mandate to make scientific knowledge accessible to students, innovators, teachers, policymakers, and citizens, particularly through Indian languages, thereby strengthening participatory science and informed decision-making.

Addressing the gathering, Shri C. B. Singh, Chief Scientist and Head, Popular Science Division, CSIR-NIScPR, highlighted the growing importance of Technical Hindi in translating research into real-world impact. He pointed to CSIR-NIScPR’s long-standing commitment to science outreach, including the uninterrupted publication of the popular Hindi science magazine “Vigyan Pragati” since 1952, as a foundation for contemporary innovation communication.

Prof. Suhas Joshi, Director, IIT Indore, showcased the Institute’s initiatives to integrate Hindi into technical education, including science discussions in Hindi, compilation of PhD abstracts as per official language standards, and select undergraduate lectures delivered in Hindi to enhance conceptual clarity and inclusion. Prof. Avinash Kumar Agrawal, Director, IIT Jodhpur, observed that “Abhyuday-3” has catalysed meaningful technical discourse in Hindi and will play a vital role in strengthening its use in technical education, research, and innovation ecosystems.

The symposium featured technical sessions, invited talks, panel discussions, and special lectures on contemporary themes such as artificial intelligence, start-ups, higher education reform, innovation policy, and the use of Hindi in governance and administration, reflecting the growing intersection of language, technology, and national development.

A major highlight was the release of the Smarika, a peer-reviewed compilation of 26 accepted research papers. These were presented across two focused tracks—Science and Engineering (12 papers) and Digital Technology and Innovation (14 papers)—signalling rising academic engagement with Technical Hindi as a medium for serious scientific inquiry. The publication is expected to serve as a valuable resource for researchers, educators, innovators, and policymakers working to strengthen Indian-language science ecosystems.

In the valedictory session, Dr. Manish Mohan Gore, Senior Scientist, CSIR-NIScPR, emphasised that platforms like “Abhyuday-3” are critical to engaging scientists and young researchers in discussing socially relevant technological developments in Indian languages, ensuring science remains inclusive, contextual, and impactful.

Through “Abhyuday-3”, CSIR-NIScPR reaffirmed its commitment to inclusive science communication, the promotion of Technical Hindi, and the creation of strong interfaces between science, technology, and societal needs—aligning closely with national priorities of inclusive innovation and knowledge accessibility.

Call to Action for Innovators, EdTech Platforms, and Research Institutions:

CSIR-NIScPR and partner institutions are encouraging AI developers, EdTech startups, science communicators, universities, and policy labs to collaborate on Hindi-first science content, multilingual AI tools, technical education modules, and innovation communication platforms. Early adopters have the opportunity to shape India’s next phase of language-enabled, people-centric innovation, ensuring cutting-edge science reaches every citizen.