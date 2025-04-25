Uttar Pradesh Inmates Ace Class 12 Exams: A Remarkable Academic Feat

Ninety-one out of 94 prisoners from various jails in Uttar Pradesh successfully passed the Class 12 examination conducted by the state's Board of Secondary Education.

Agra jail saw the highest turnout with 17 inmates, all of whom successfully cleared the exam, marking a significant academic achievement.

The High School examination results were slightly lower, with 105 prisoners appearing and 86.67% passing, showcasing the educational progress within the prison system.

