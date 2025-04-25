Uttar Pradesh Inmates Ace Class 12 Exams: A Remarkable Academic Feat
A remarkable 96.81% of prisoners from 32 jails across Uttar Pradesh have passed the Class 12 examinations conducted by the state board. Agra jail recorded the highest participation with all 17 inmates passing. In total, 94 prisoners appeared for the Class 12 exam with 91 notable successes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 25-04-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 18:34 IST
Ninety-one out of 94 prisoners from various jails in Uttar Pradesh successfully passed the Class 12 examination conducted by the state's Board of Secondary Education.
Agra jail saw the highest turnout with 17 inmates, all of whom successfully cleared the exam, marking a significant academic achievement.
The High School examination results were slightly lower, with 105 prisoners appearing and 86.67% passing, showcasing the educational progress within the prison system.
