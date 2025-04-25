Left Menu

Visa Crackdown: Foreign Students Struggle Amid Immigration Unrest

In response to President Trump's immigration policies, US universities are advising foreign students on legal appeals and visa issues. Many students faced deportation over minor infractions, but courts have granted temporary reprieves. Despite restoring visas, uncertainty persists for students, particularly those from India and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 22:50 IST
Visa Crackdown: Foreign Students Struggle Amid Immigration Unrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. universities are actively guiding foreign students on legal appeals amid immigration challenges brought on by President Donald Trump's policies.

After foreign students were detained over minor infractions, universities encouraged students to seek legal advice, while governmental policies saw temporary reversals in visa cancellations.

Students from India and China are particularly affected, contributing significantly to the U.S. economy. Despite uncertainties, universities remain dedicated to supporting international scholars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025