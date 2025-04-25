Visa Crackdown: Foreign Students Struggle Amid Immigration Unrest
In response to President Trump's immigration policies, US universities are advising foreign students on legal appeals and visa issues. Many students faced deportation over minor infractions, but courts have granted temporary reprieves. Despite restoring visas, uncertainty persists for students, particularly those from India and China.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 22:50 IST
U.S. universities are actively guiding foreign students on legal appeals amid immigration challenges brought on by President Donald Trump's policies.
After foreign students were detained over minor infractions, universities encouraged students to seek legal advice, while governmental policies saw temporary reversals in visa cancellations.
Students from India and China are particularly affected, contributing significantly to the U.S. economy. Despite uncertainties, universities remain dedicated to supporting international scholars.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- immigration
- visa
- students
- deportation
- universities
- foreign
- SEVIS
- legal
- billion
- economy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japanese Investors' Bold Move: Record Foreign Equity Purchases Amid Tariff Tensions
Furore Over Foreign Currency Flung at Baba Balak Nath Temple
Shashi Tharoor Highlights Crisis in Indian Universities
Global Educational Horizons: Texas and Vijaybhoomi Universities Unite
Iran and US envoys 'briefly spoke in the presence of the Omani foreign minister' at end of talks, reports AP, quoting Iranian state media.