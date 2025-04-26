Left Menu

The National Skill Development Corporation is setting up a skill centre in Badal village, Punjab, named after the former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. This facility aims to train 2,000 students annually and is part of a broader initiative to uphold the ideals of the late leader.

Parkash Singh Badal Skill Centre to Empower Punjab's Youth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) is poised to establish a skill centre in Punjab's Badal village, honoring late Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, according to a statement by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. This initiative aims to impart specialized training to 2,000 students annually.

During a commemorative event on his father's second death anniversary, Sukhbir expressed his commitment to the principles of the late Parkash Singh Badal, vowing to elevate Punjab and fortify the SAD's mission. He called upon attendees to uphold the former chief minister's ideals and work diligently for the state's prosperity.

An NSDC representative presented the formal approval to Sukhbir Singh Badal, marking the project as the second of its kind in India, following Bhubaneswar. The Sardar Parkash Singh Badal Skill India Centre promises to empower local youth by equipping them with crucial skills.

