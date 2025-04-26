UPSC Results Reveal Inspiring Stories of Determination and Success

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the marks of successful candidates, showcasing remarkable achievements and perseverance. Banaras Hindu University post-graduate Shakti Dubey led with 51.5% on her fifth attempt, scoring 1,043 marks overall — 843 in the written exam and 200 in the personality test.

Second-place achiever Harshita Goyal earned 1,038 marks, excelling in her third attempt. Holding a Bachelor of Commerce, she opted for political science and international relations. Goyal represents a spectrum of talent with varied academic backgrounds, unified by determination and strategic choice of optional subjects.

Further notable achievers include Dongre Archit Parag and Shah Margi Chirag, both securing 1,038 and 1,035 marks respectively. Civil Services Examination remains a fundamental route to prestigious Indian positions such as IAS, with 725 men and 284 women passing this year. This comprehensive process demands not just knowledge but resilience from candidates.

