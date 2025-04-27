Crackdown on Unrecognized Madrasas Near Nepal Border

The Shravasti district administration has taken decisive action against illegal educational institutions, shuttering 10 unrecognised madrasas operating within 15 km of the Nepal border. The move comes as part of a broader crackdown on irregularities in the region.

District Minority Welfare Officer Devendra Ram revealed that out of a total of 297 madrasas in Shravasti, 192 remain unrecognised. "On Saturday, we shut down 10 madrasas located in Indian territory within 15 km of the Nepal border due to significant irregularities," Ram stated.

Acting under the supervision of District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi, the administration is addressing the operation of illegal and unrecognised madrasas. Some of these institutions were found to be operating secretly in rented accommodations or semi-constructed buildings.

