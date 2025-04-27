Left Menu

Campus Clash: Chaos Erupts in Patna University Hostels

Thirteen students from Patna University were detained following a violent clash between two hostel groups. The early-morning incident involved stone pelting and the discovery of homemade bombs. Police quickly intervened, detaining multiple individuals and uncovering bomb-making materials. No injuries were reported, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 27-04-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 22:18 IST
Campus Clash: Chaos Erupts in Patna University Hostels
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A violent clash erupted between two groups of students at Patna University hostels, resulting in the detention of thirteen students, according to local officials on Sunday.

Incident occurred in the early morning hours as tensions flared between students residing in Cavendish and Minto hostels, leading to stone pelting and the alarming discovery of homemade bombs at the scene.

Police promptly arrived at the scene, and in the ensuing chaos, students attempted to flee. An investigation is underway to determine the composition and intent of the recovered explosives, with no injuries reported during the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025