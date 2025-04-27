Campus Clash: Chaos Erupts in Patna University Hostels

A violent clash erupted between two groups of students at Patna University hostels, resulting in the detention of thirteen students, according to local officials on Sunday.

Incident occurred in the early morning hours as tensions flared between students residing in Cavendish and Minto hostels, leading to stone pelting and the alarming discovery of homemade bombs at the scene.

Police promptly arrived at the scene, and in the ensuing chaos, students attempted to flee. An investigation is underway to determine the composition and intent of the recovered explosives, with no injuries reported during the event.

