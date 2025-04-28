Ensuring Integrity: NEET-UG's Revamped Security Protocols

The Ministry of Education is taking no chances with the upcoming NEET-UG exams, employing an extensive security setup to ensure a seamless process. Meetings with district magistrates and police superintendents in all states and union territories have set the groundwork for enhanced logistical and security measures.

Scheduled for May 4, the exam will be held across more than 550 cities and over 5,000 centres. This year's operation aims to rectify past issues, such as paper leaks, that compromised the exam's integrity. District-level coordination committees have been activated to manage this large-scale operation meticulously.

Noteworthy measures include multi-layered frisking by district police at exam venues, strict escort protocols for transporting exam materials, and close monitoring of coaching centers. Additionally, the education ministry has launched a platform for reporting suspicious activities as part of efforts to protect exam integrity, guided by the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)