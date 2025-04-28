Left Menu

Ensuring Integrity: NEET-UG's Revamped Security Protocols

The Ministry of Education is collaborating with district magistrates and police to ensure NEET-UG is conducted smoothly after previous irregularities. With over 23 lakh candidates, elaborate security measures including multi-layered frisking and police escorts for materials are planned, alongside a reporting platform for suspicious activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:29 IST
Ensuring Integrity: NEET-UG's Revamped Security Protocols
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Education is taking no chances with the upcoming NEET-UG exams, employing an extensive security setup to ensure a seamless process. Meetings with district magistrates and police superintendents in all states and union territories have set the groundwork for enhanced logistical and security measures.

Scheduled for May 4, the exam will be held across more than 550 cities and over 5,000 centres. This year's operation aims to rectify past issues, such as paper leaks, that compromised the exam's integrity. District-level coordination committees have been activated to manage this large-scale operation meticulously.

Noteworthy measures include multi-layered frisking by district police at exam venues, strict escort protocols for transporting exam materials, and close monitoring of coaching centers. Additionally, the education ministry has launched a platform for reporting suspicious activities as part of efforts to protect exam integrity, guided by the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025