Kalaignar University: A New Chapter in Tamil Nadu's Education Landscape

Tamil Nadu's Assembly introduced a Bill to establish Kalaignar University in Kumbakonam, naming Chief Minister M K Stalin as its Chancellor. Aimed at bifurcating Bharathidasan University, the new institution seeks to meet the educational demands of the delta region, improve gross enrolment, and uplift marginalized communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-04-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:14 IST
In a significant move, the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday witnessed the introduction of a Bill proposing the establishment of Kalaignar University at Kumbakonam. The motion, put forth by Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan, suggests naming Chief Minister M K Stalin as the Chancellor.

The Bill outlines plans to bifurcate Bharathidasan University, currently serving eight districts, due to its struggle to meet educational demands, especially in coastal delta areas. The establishment of the new university aims to address the growing need for higher education in diverse sections of society and increase the gross enrolment ratio, particularly aiding youth from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Designed to offer world-class facilities, Kalaignar University is expected to elevate marginalized communities in Ariyalur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, and Tiruvarur districts. Additionally, two other Bills were tabled: one modifying Tamil Nadu's 1947 Shops and Establishments Act for business ease, and another amending the 1994 Panchayats Act to regulate rural hoardings.

