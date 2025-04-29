Delhi Schools Set for IAF Air Exercise

Left Menu

Sixteen Delhi schools have been designated for the temporary deployment of an IAF communication set-up as part of an air exercise, according to official communications. The exercise, scheduled from April 28 to May 2, follows precedent from past Ministry of Defence operations during national events.

  • India

Authorities have designated sixteen schools in Delhi for the temporary use of an Indian Air Force (IAF) communication set-up during an upcoming air exercise, according to an official communication.

This order follows a precedence set by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) during national events such as Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations, outlined in the communiqué dated April 28 by the directorate of education in the Delhi government.

The exercise, titled 'Delhi Integrated Air Defence Activation,' will take place from April 28 to May 2, and the selected school premises are considered suitable for temporary use during this period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

