Delhi Schools Set for IAF Air Exercise

Authorities have designated sixteen schools in Delhi for the temporary use of an Indian Air Force (IAF) communication set-up during an upcoming air exercise, according to an official communication.

This order follows a precedence set by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) during national events such as Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations, outlined in the communiqué dated April 28 by the directorate of education in the Delhi government.

The exercise, titled 'Delhi Integrated Air Defence Activation,' will take place from April 28 to May 2, and the selected school premises are considered suitable for temporary use during this period.

