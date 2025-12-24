Massive Security Rollout for Republic Day 2026 in Delhi
The Indian government ramps up security for the 77th Republic Day with over 5,800 additional armed personnel in Delhi. This comes amid a significant diplomatic event, hosting EU leaders as chief guests, and follows fresh intelligence of elevated threats, including a recent bomb blast near the Red Fort.
- Country:
- India
In a significant security measure ahead of India's 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, the Ministry of Home Affairs has sanctioned the deployment of 53 additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) across Delhi due to rising security concerns, according to senior sources.
This strategic move will position over 5,800 armed personnel to support the Delhi Police, focusing on a two-kilometre radius of Kartavya Path, the parade's central venue. The reinforcements will assist in safeguarding key routes and venues, ensuring comprehensive security during this high-profile event.
Key personnel from various units, including the BSF, CRPF, ITBP, CISF, and SSB, along with the NSG sniper units, will fortify crucial points across the capital. These precautions coincide with India's diplomatic engagement, hosting top EU leadership during the event, and follow enhanced security protocols prompted by the recent Red Fort bombing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Crime Lord Captured: Crackdown on Delhi's Syndicate
Urgent Call for GST Reduction on Air Purifiers Amid Delhi's Air Quality Crisis
Police Bust Major Heroin Trafficking Operation in Delhi
Union Cabinet approves Delhi Metro expansion project worth Rs 12,015 crore: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Grudge-Fueled Attack: Delhi Meat Cleaver Assault Uncovered