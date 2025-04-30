Harvard University Grapples with Campus Bigotry Amid Trump's Pressure

Reports have emerged detailing the experiences of Jewish and Muslim students at Harvard University facing bigotry and abuse amid intense protests on campus last year. The Massachusetts institution, according to two newly released reports, is now under pressure from U.S. President Trump's administration over claims of antisemitism and bias.

The comprehensive reports, resulting from task forces set up before Trump's presidency, call for Harvard to bolster civil dialogue and viewpoint diversity among its students. President Alan Garber promised an overhaul in areas like admissions and curriculum, and an emphasis on understanding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Amid federal scrutiny, the reports highlight the impact of protest culture at Harvard, with Trump freezing $2.2 billion in grants. Calls for enhanced protective measures are juxtaposed with the reported harassment experienced by students on both sides of the issue, emphasizing the complexity of fostering a safe, inclusive academic environment.

