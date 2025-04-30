Girls Excel in Assam State Board Class 12 Exams Despite Overall Dip

In a noteworthy outcome, girls outperformed boys in the Assam state board Class 12 exams, despite a drop in overall pass percentages across all streams when compared to the previous year.

The results, unveiled by the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) on Wednesday, showcased a decline in pass rates for Arts, Science, and Commerce. The board, established last year, conducted the examinations in February and March.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his congratulations to the successful students, emphasizing their hard work and encouraging those who didn't pass to persevere and aim for success in future attempts.

(With inputs from agencies.)