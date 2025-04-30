Left Menu

Girls Excel in Assam State Board Class 12 Exams Despite Overall Dip

In the Assam state board Class 12 examinations, girls excelled over boys across all streams, although the overall pass percentage fell compared to last year. The newly formed Assam State School Education Board reported declines in pass rates in Arts, Science, and Commerce streams. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated successful students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-04-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 14:00 IST
Girls Excel in Assam State Board Class 12 Exams Despite Overall Dip
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a noteworthy outcome, girls outperformed boys in the Assam state board Class 12 exams, despite a drop in overall pass percentages across all streams when compared to the previous year.

The results, unveiled by the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) on Wednesday, showcased a decline in pass rates for Arts, Science, and Commerce. The board, established last year, conducted the examinations in February and March.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his congratulations to the successful students, emphasizing their hard work and encouraging those who didn't pass to persevere and aim for success in future attempts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025