Unyielding Voices: Nagaland Students Intensify Protests Against Hiring Regularization

The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) has escalated protests in Nagaland, targeting the regularization of 147 ad-hoc professors and librarians. The NSF, a key tribal student body, locked the Directorate of Higher Education's (DHE) main gate in protest.

This agitation targets an April 21 government notification confirming the appointments. The NSF seeks these positions be filled via the Nagaland Public Service Commission. President Medovi Rhi affirmed the protests would persist unless the government revokes its decision.

Parallel protests by the Combined Technical Aspirants of Nagaland (CTAN) and Nagaland NET Qualified Forum (NNQF) further intensified demands, highlighting a unified stance but distinct methods. Despite Cabinet meeting developments, protest groups remain staunch in their dissent.

