Left Menu

Unyielding Voices: Nagaland Students Intensify Protests Against Hiring Regularization

The Naga Students' Federation, joined by other groups, protests the regularization of 147 ad-hoc professors and librarians in Nagaland. They demand recruitment through the Nagaland Public Service Commission and continue protests despite Cabinet meeting assurances. The groups remain hopeful for a resolution but show unity in demands and diverse methods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 30-04-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 15:12 IST
Unyielding Voices: Nagaland Students Intensify Protests Against Hiring Regularization
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) has escalated protests in Nagaland, targeting the regularization of 147 ad-hoc professors and librarians. The NSF, a key tribal student body, locked the Directorate of Higher Education's (DHE) main gate in protest.

This agitation targets an April 21 government notification confirming the appointments. The NSF seeks these positions be filled via the Nagaland Public Service Commission. President Medovi Rhi affirmed the protests would persist unless the government revokes its decision.

Parallel protests by the Combined Technical Aspirants of Nagaland (CTAN) and Nagaland NET Qualified Forum (NNQF) further intensified demands, highlighting a unified stance but distinct methods. Despite Cabinet meeting developments, protest groups remain staunch in their dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025