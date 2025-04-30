Telangana Class 10 Results: Girls Excel Over Boys

The Telangana Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, announced the results for the class 10 examinations held in March, unveiling remarkable academic achievements within the state.

A total of 5,07,107 students appeared for the exams, with regular students numbering 4,96,374 and private candidates making up 10,733. A notable 92.78% of regular students passed, with girls achieving a higher pass percentage—94.26% as opposed to 91.32% for boys.

Remarkably, 4,629 schools achieved a 100% pass rate, while the social welfare residential schools recorded an impressive 98.79% pass rate. However, the results also revealed that two schools had a zero per cent pass rate, and among private candidates, the pass rate was 57.22%, with girls again outperforming boys.

(With inputs from agencies.)