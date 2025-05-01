Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Forced Namaz at University Camp

A professor from Guru Ghasidas Central University, Dilip Jha, was arrested for allegedly coercing students to perform namaz during an NSS camp in Chhattisgarh. The incident involved 159 students, sparking protests and investigations. Right-wing groups demanded action, resulting in charges against Jha and others for religious offenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 01-05-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 13:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A professor at Guru Ghasidas Central University was detained on Thursday for allegedly compelling students to perform namaz during a National Service Scheme (NSS) camp in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, as confirmed by police.

Professor Dilip Jha's arrest followed a complaint filed in April against eight individuals linked to the incident, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Rashmeet Kaur Chawla. The charges involve six faculty members and a core student leader, criticized for promoting religious enmity and infringing on religious freedom.

The accusations involve forcing 159 students to engage in namaz on March 31 at the NSS camp held in Shivtarai village, with only a minority being Muslim. Student protests and demands from right-wing groups led to an in-depth investigation by a police task force, culminating in formal charges. Ongoing inquiries continue to unravel further details, Chawla stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

