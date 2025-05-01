Left Menu

Continuing the Legacy: 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr TMA Pai

The Manipal Group of Institutions commemorated the 127th birth anniversary of its founder, Dr. TMA Pai, reflecting on his transformative impact on education and healthcare. The event recognized his vision in establishing a globally renowned educational hub and celebrated his continuing influence through awards and tributes from dignitaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manipal | Updated: 01-05-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 14:46 IST
The Manipal Group of Institutions marked the 127th birth anniversary of Dr. TMA Pai, its pioneering founder, with a ceremony celebrating his substantial impact on education and healthcare. The solemn event took place in Manipal, graced by His Excellency Shri S Abdul Nazeer, the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, who lauded Dr. Pai as a 'legendary visionary.'

Guests recalled Dr. Pai's commitment to eradicating poverty through education and healthcare, emphasizing his role as a national builder. The Governor, an alumnus of Mahaveera College founded by Dr. Pai, shared his personal connection to the legacy. The ceremony also saw participation from prominent figures of the Manipal Group, collectively honoring Dr. Pai's enduring contributions.

Further festivities included floral tributes and the presentation of numerous awards celebrating academic and service excellence, underlining Dr. Pai's vision of accessible education for all. The Manipal Academy of Higher Education continues to embody this vision, evidenced by its advanced scholarship programs and global academic collaborations, further reinforced by remaining true to Dr. Pai's foundational ideals.

