Odisha Class 10 Board Exam Results: Key Details Revealed
The Odisha government will announce the Class 10 board examination results on Friday, as stated by BSE president Srikant Tarai. This includes results for the State Open School Certificate and Madhyama Examination. Results will be available online at 6 pm and through SMS for students in areas lacking internet.
The Odisha government is poised to reveal the much-anticipated Class 10 board examination results on Friday, according to officials. This announcement includes outcomes for the State Open School Certificate Examination and the Madhyama Examination aimed at Sanskrit students.
Board of Secondary Education (BSE) president Srikant Tarai confirmed that the results will be published at 4 pm, with online access available on the BSE website from 6 pm onward. This development is set to ease anxieties for around 5.5 lakh students who appeared for the examination earlier this year.
In areas lacking internet connectivity, students can access their results via SMS, as communicated by a BSE release on Thursday. This move ensures that results are accessible to all, regardless of location or internet availability.
