Tragedy Strikes Again: Another Student Suicide at BITS Pilani, Goa

A 20-year-old student at the Goa campus of BITS Pilani was discovered hanging in his hostel room, and police suspect suicide. Krishna Kasera, originally from Lucknow, was found at 10:15 AM on Thursday, according to police reports.

This incident marks the third suspected suicide at the Goa campus in a span of five months, raising alarm among the student body and academic community. The student was enrolled in a dual-degree program, and exams were in progress, police noted. An investigation into the unnatural death has been launched.

Reacting to the disturbing trend, AAP MLA Cruz Silva from Goa called for a thorough inquiry. Silva emphasized the importance of identifying the underlying causes, recommending enhanced mental health support and counseling services at BITS Pilani to safeguard the well-being of its students.

(With inputs from agencies.)