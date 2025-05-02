Left Menu

Trump Targets Harvard's Tax-Exempt Status in Elite University Crackdown

President Donald Trump announced plans to revoke Harvard University's tax-exempt status as part of a broader crackdown on elite universities. His administration accuses these institutions of harboring biased ideologies. Harvard has responded with legal action and joined numerous other universities in protesting these policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 17:29 IST
WASHINGTON, May 2 (Reuters) - In a surprising move, President Donald Trump on Friday declared his intention to revoke Harvard University's tax-exempt status. This announcement is a key component of his broader effort to clamp down on elite U.S. universities.

Trump criticized Harvard via his social media platform for what he perceives as their alignment with antisemitic, anti-American, Marxist, and 'radical left' ideologies. However, he did not specify when this action would take place.

Amidst this controversy, Harvard has been actively resisting the Trump administration, filing lawsuits over discontinued U.S. research funding. Additionally, Harvard has joined forces with over 200 other college presidents to oppose the president's education policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

