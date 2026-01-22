Crackdown on Child Trafficking: Six-Month-Old Rescued in Uttar Pradesh
A six-month-old baby, allegedly sold by his mother, has been successfully rescued by police in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district. The child was sold for Rs 95,000, leading to the mother's arrest along with an accomplice. Legal proceedings are ongoing as police seek the unknown buyer.
- Country:
- India
A six-month-old infant, allegedly sold by his mother for a sum of Rs 95,000, was rescued by authorities in the Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. The rescue occurred just a day after the child's father filed a complaint, police confirmed.
The incident unfolded in the Paschim Sharira police station area, according to Circle Officer Kaushambi J P Pandey. Brijesh Kumar, a Kharauna village resident, reported on January 21 that his wife Mamta Devi had allegedly sold their son to an unknown buyer.
Following an FIR under Section 143(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police swiftly formed a special investigative team. Acting on technical surveillance and local tips, they successfully recovered the child from Tenwa village, arresting Mamta Devi and Anita Shukla, who were implicated in the trafficking case. Efforts continue to locate the unidentified purchaser.
(With inputs from agencies.)
