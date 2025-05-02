Left Menu

Trump's Battle with Harvard: Tax-Exempt Status in Jeopardy

President Donald Trump has threatened to revoke Harvard University's tax-exempt status, escalating tensions with the Ivy League institution. Harvard insists the move is illegal and unprecedented, emphasizing potential negative impacts on scholarships, medical research, and economic growth. Trump's administration continues its broader crackdown on U.S. higher education.

President Donald Trump announced plans to revoke Harvard University's tax-exempt status, intensifying his administration's ongoing disputes with elite U.S. universities. Trump's declaration, made via social media, did not specify the timeline for this action.

Harvard responded by branding the move as unlawful and without precedent. The university highlighted that such actions could severely impact student scholarships, medical research, and technological innovations crucial for economic growth, arguing there's no legal basis for rescinding its tax exemption.

Trump's administration has taken several steps against major universities, including freezing federal funding and scrutinizing foreign ties. Harvard is pushing back legally against these initiatives, joining over 200 educational leaders in opposing Trump's policies. The White House stated IRS actions are independent of the president's directives.

