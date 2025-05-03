Left Menu

Controversial Curriculum Changes Spark Debate at Delhi University

Monami Sinha, a member of Delhi University's Academic Council, has voiced concerns over the proposed alterations to the psychology syllabus. Key issues include the removal of topics like the Israel-Palestine conflict and Minority Stress Theory, urging a shift towards indigenous perspectives and traditional values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 00:16 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 00:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Monami Sinha, an Associate Professor and member of Delhi University's Academic Council, has raised alarms over proposed changes to the psychology syllabus, accusing the moves of being politically motivated.

The revisions include removing politically sensitive topics such as the Kashmir issue and the Israel-Palestine conflict, and replacing them with Indian philosophical texts like the Mahabharata to emphasize indigenous perspectives on peace.

Other contested areas involve content relating to social media and dating apps, deemed inappropriate for Indian classrooms, and the proposed exclusion of Minority Stress Theory, critical for understanding marginalized groups. Sinha argues these changes undermine the academic integrity of the discipline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

