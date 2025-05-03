White House Slashes Health Spending: Balancing Budgets or Jeopardizing Lives?
The White House plans to reduce U.S. health spending significantly. The National Institutes of Health and Centers for Disease Control face major budget cuts. This proposal has sparked concern over the potential impact on research, public health services, and the well-being of the American population.
The Trump administration has outlined a significant reduction in health spending, proposing a $163 billion cut to the federal budget. This cutback will predominantly affect health, education, and housing sectors, with heightened funding allocated for defense and border security.
The Department of Health and Human Services faces a 26.2% budget cut, with National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding slashed by $18 billion, or 40%. This financial pullback threatens research into disease cures and public health advancements, consolidating several NIH institutes into larger entities.
The proposed budget also targets the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly halving its budget. Public health initiatives tackling infectious diseases and other critical areas risk elimination, triggering widespread concern among healthcare professionals and former CDC officials about the broader implications on public health and safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
