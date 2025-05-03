Left Menu

Empowering the Future: AI-Driven Learning Transforms Education in Uttar Pradesh

UTSAV 2025, hosted by The Apprentice Project in collaboration with Microsoft India, celebrated AI-powered student innovations in Lucknow. This initiative empowered over 10,000 students with skills in coding and financial literacy. TAP aims to expand AI-driven learning across Uttar Pradesh, enhancing education with TAP Buddy, an AI chatbot, and multilingual support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 03-05-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 12:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an ambitious move to advance the IndiaAI Mission, The Apprentice Project (TAP), alongside Microsoft India, unveiled UTSAV 2025 in Lucknow. This event spotlighted AI-powered student innovations from over 10,000 government schoolchildren across Lucknow and Varanasi.

These students engaged with TAP Buddy, an AI-fueled solution cultivating skills in coding and financial literacy. The top 50 projects, chosen from hundreds, were exhibited before educators, Microsoft leaders, and state officials.

With plans to scale across 17 districts, TAP aims to impact 1,50,000 students and 5,000 teachers in the 2025-26 academic year, furthering India's vision for inclusive educational development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

