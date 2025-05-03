Target Learning Ventures Revolutionizes Maharashtra Board Results Access

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) — For the 2025 board examination results, Target Learning Ventures Pvt. Ltd. has joined forces with the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education. Students can now seamlessly access their Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results through the official website www.results.targetpublications.org.

This collaboration marks Target Learning Ventures as the premier publisher to collaborate with the Maharashtra Board, offering an exclusive platform for students to retrieve their results efficiently. Last year, the platform demonstrated its impressive capability by enabling over 200,000 HSC students and over 300,000 SSC students to access their results instantaneously.

With a record number of students participating in this year's exams, Target Learning Ventures' innovative approach ensures quick and easy results retrieval. Dilip Gangaramani, CEO of Target Learning Ventures, emphasized their focus on student empowerment and technological advancement, thanking the Maharashtra State Board for trusting them with this important responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)