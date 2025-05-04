Tragedy Strikes Kota: NEET Aspirant's Sudden Demise

A tragic incident transpired in Kota as a NEET aspirant took her own life ahead of the national medical entrance exam, scheduled for Sunday. The young girl, under 18, was found hanging in her room, using a scarf tied to an iron grille.

Officials, while withholding the student's name, confirmed her origin from Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh. She had been residing in Kota with her family, dedicating her efforts towards the NEET-UG preparation at a local coaching institute. The unfortunate event unfolded on Saturday evening, with family members in the vicinity.

This year alone, 14 students attending coaching in Kota have committed suicide, adding to the concerning statistics of 17 similar cases reported last year. Authorities have refrained from speculating on the reasons, as no suicide note was discovered. The body was sent for postmortem following Saturday's incident.

