Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Kota: NEET Aspirant's Sudden Demise

A NEET aspirant from Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh, tragically ended her life in Kota ahead of her national medical entrance exam. The student, under 18, used a scarf to hang herself in her room. This incident marks the 14th student suicide in Kota this year, highlighting the ongoing crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 04-05-2025 08:39 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 08:39 IST
Tragedy Strikes Kota: NEET Aspirant's Sudden Demise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident transpired in Kota as a NEET aspirant took her own life ahead of the national medical entrance exam, scheduled for Sunday. The young girl, under 18, was found hanging in her room, using a scarf tied to an iron grille.

Officials, while withholding the student's name, confirmed her origin from Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh. She had been residing in Kota with her family, dedicating her efforts towards the NEET-UG preparation at a local coaching institute. The unfortunate event unfolded on Saturday evening, with family members in the vicinity.

This year alone, 14 students attending coaching in Kota have committed suicide, adding to the concerning statistics of 17 similar cases reported last year. Authorities have refrained from speculating on the reasons, as no suicide note was discovered. The body was sent for postmortem following Saturday's incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025