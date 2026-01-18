Eintracht Frankfurt's Coaching Shake-up: Dino Toppmoeller Fired

In a turbulent turn of events, Eintracht Frankfurt has dismissed coach Dino Toppmoeller after a high-level crisis meeting. The decision comes in the wake of continuous unsatisfactory performances and defensive frailties.

Saturday's meeting became imperative after a disappointing 3-3 draw against Werder Bremen, according to a report by German newspaper Bild, referencing unnamed sources. Sporting director Markus Kroesche voiced concerns over the team's persistent underperformance, stating, "It's always the same. We didn't perform well from start to finish. We can't go on like this."

Despite having extended Toppmoeller's contract last year until mid-2028, the 45-year-old, who assumed the head coach role in 2023, has been relieved of his duties to stimulate change as the club currently holds seventh place in the league.