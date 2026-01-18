Left Menu

Eintracht Frankfurt's Coaching Shake-up: Dino Toppmoeller Fired

Eintracht Frankfurt has terminated coach Dino Toppmoeller following a crisis meeting. His departure follows a series of poor performances and defensive lapses, highlighted by a 3-3 draw with Werder Bremen. Sporting director Markus Kroesche expressed frustration over the team's lackluster performance and the need for change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 18-01-2026 17:40 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 17:40 IST
Eintracht Frankfurt's Coaching Shake-up: Dino Toppmoeller Fired
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a turbulent turn of events, Eintracht Frankfurt has dismissed coach Dino Toppmoeller after a high-level crisis meeting. The decision comes in the wake of continuous unsatisfactory performances and defensive frailties.

Saturday's meeting became imperative after a disappointing 3-3 draw against Werder Bremen, according to a report by German newspaper Bild, referencing unnamed sources. Sporting director Markus Kroesche voiced concerns over the team's persistent underperformance, stating, "It's always the same. We didn't perform well from start to finish. We can't go on like this."

Despite having extended Toppmoeller's contract last year until mid-2028, the 45-year-old, who assumed the head coach role in 2023, has been relieved of his duties to stimulate change as the club currently holds seventh place in the league.

TRENDING

1
Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

 Global
2
Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

 Global
3
Deadly Train Collision Shocks Southern Spain: 21 Dead in Tragic Incident

Deadly Train Collision Shocks Southern Spain: 21 Dead in Tragic Incident

 Spain
4
Guatemala's State of Siege: Battle Against Barrio 18

Guatemala's State of Siege: Battle Against Barrio 18

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026