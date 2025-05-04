Left Menu

Respect for Students: A Non-Negotiable Stance

A teacher in Tarn Taran district was suspended for making students serve snacks at a school event. The action followed a viral video and media report, highlighting negligence. Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains emphasized that student respect is non-negotiable, declaring such misconduct unacceptable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-05-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 19:41 IST
A teacher in Tarn Taran district faced suspension after students at a school event were made to serve snacks, an act that Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains condemned as disrespectful.

The incident came to light after a media report and a viral video showed students holding plates of snacks at the Government Senior Secondary School in Goindwal Sahib. This prompted quick action from the district education officer, who suspended Gurpartap Singh, the Punjabi lecturer-cum-school in-charge, for negligence.

Minister Bains reaffirmed on social media that the dignity and respect of students are non-negotiable, warning that such misconduct will not be condoned.

