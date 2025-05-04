Kerala NEET Exam Scandal Unfolds

The Kerala police launched an investigation on Sunday after a student attempted to sit for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) using a fraudulent admit card.

Police authorities stated that the student, who is now in custody, confessed to downloading and printing the admit card sent through WhatsApp by an operator at an Akshaya Centre in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Following this confession, an FIR was registered, and a comprehensive investigation was initiated. The student's apprehension came after the exam coordinator identified inconsistencies in the details provided on the admit card.

(With inputs from agencies.)