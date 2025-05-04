Left Menu

Kerala NEET Exam Scandal Unfolds

Kerala police commenced an investigation into a NEET exam incident where a student used a fake admit card. The student, in custody, claimed he received the card via WhatsApp from an Akshaya Centre operator. An FIR is registered and further investigation is ongoing over the discrepancies noticed by the exam coordinator.

Updated: 04-05-2025 22:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala police launched an investigation on Sunday after a student attempted to sit for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) using a fraudulent admit card.

Police authorities stated that the student, who is now in custody, confessed to downloading and printing the admit card sent through WhatsApp by an operator at an Akshaya Centre in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Following this confession, an FIR was registered, and a comprehensive investigation was initiated. The student's apprehension came after the exam coordinator identified inconsistencies in the details provided on the admit card.

(With inputs from agencies.)

