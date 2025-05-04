Kerala NEET Exam Scandal Unfolds
Kerala police commenced an investigation into a NEET exam incident where a student used a fake admit card. The student, in custody, claimed he received the card via WhatsApp from an Akshaya Centre operator. An FIR is registered and further investigation is ongoing over the discrepancies noticed by the exam coordinator.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 04-05-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 22:37 IST
- Country:
- India
The Kerala police launched an investigation on Sunday after a student attempted to sit for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) using a fraudulent admit card.
Police authorities stated that the student, who is now in custody, confessed to downloading and printing the admit card sent through WhatsApp by an operator at an Akshaya Centre in Thiruvananthapuram district.
Following this confession, an FIR was registered, and a comprehensive investigation was initiated. The student's apprehension came after the exam coordinator identified inconsistencies in the details provided on the admit card.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes: Indian Student Killed by Stray Bullet in Canada
Teacher Suspended for Offering Liquor to Students in Viral Video
Teenage Horror: Class 10 Student Accused of Heinous Crime
Tensions in Murshidabad: A Call for Justice and Investigation
Delhi-NCR Schools Flout Right to Education Act, Detain Students Against Rules