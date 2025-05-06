Chandigarh University Partners with Harvard for Transformative Business Education
Chandigarh University Online has launched the 'Case-Based Teaching & Simulation' program with Harvard Business Publishing Education, providing students with experiential learning opportunities. The collaboration, which includes the Harvard ManageMentor program, allows students access to immersive learning environments and skills essential for today's dynamic business landscape. This initiative aims to enhance the employability prospects of CU Online students.
- Country:
- India
Chandigarh University Online has taken a significant step towards academic innovation by collaborating with Harvard Business Publishing Education. Recently, they launched the 'Case-Based Teaching & Simulation' program aimed at enhancing students' real-world decision-making skills.
This initiative stems from a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by high-ranking officials from both institutions. It provides CU students access to over 30,000 corporate case studies, honing their ability to lead in dynamic business environments.
Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu believes this collaboration creates a broader academic scope for students and unlocks global job opportunities. Additionally, the Harvard ManageMentor program will equip students with crucial skills and certifications that enhance their employability in today's competitive job market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UAE-India Collaboration: CARACAL and ICOMM Launch Firearm Facility in Hyderabad
Future of teamwork: Animal-Human-Machine collaboration could redefine performance
India's Digital Revolution: Opportunities for Global Tech Collaboration
Cross-Border Collaboration: India-Nepal Power Ties Strengthened
Green Energy Collaboration Sweetens Future: Sugar Industry's Sustainable Leap