Chandigarh University Partners with Harvard for Transformative Business Education

Chandigarh University Online has taken a significant step towards academic innovation by collaborating with Harvard Business Publishing Education. Recently, they launched the 'Case-Based Teaching & Simulation' program aimed at enhancing students' real-world decision-making skills.

This initiative stems from a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by high-ranking officials from both institutions. It provides CU students access to over 30,000 corporate case studies, honing their ability to lead in dynamic business environments.

Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu believes this collaboration creates a broader academic scope for students and unlocks global job opportunities. Additionally, the Harvard ManageMentor program will equip students with crucial skills and certifications that enhance their employability in today's competitive job market.

