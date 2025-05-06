WBBSE Announces 2024 Madhyamik Exam Dates
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has announced the dates for the 2024 Madhyamik Pariksha. The class 10 board exams will take place from February 2 to 12. Examination hours are scheduled from 10:45 am to 2:00 pm. This year's exams were held in February between the 10th and 22nd.
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has officially announced the schedule for the next year's class 10 board examination. The highly anticipated Madhyamik Pariksha will commence on February 2 and conclude on February 12.
According to the statement released by WBBSE, the examination will take place daily from 10:45 am to 2:00 pm, giving students ample time to complete their papers.
Historically, this year's Madhyamik Pariksha was conducted between February 10 and 22, indicating a slight shift in the examination calendar for 2024.
