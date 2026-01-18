Left Menu

CPI(M) Criticizes Modi's West Bengal Rally Speeches

The CPI(M) has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches in West Bengal, stating they lack substance and alleging BJP's collusion with TMC in Tata Motors' exit from Singur. The CPI(M) argues that BJP and TMC are anti-industry and anti-people, and accuses them of national security negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-01-2026 19:39 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 19:39 IST
The CPI(M) expressed dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent public addresses in West Bengal, labeling them as lacking significant new insights. The party alleges a conspiracy between the BJP and TMC in the removal of Tata Motors' manufacturing plant from Singur, West Bengal.

Sujan Chakraborty, a central committee member of CPI(M), criticized Modi's remarks about infiltration as the only notable point in his speech. He cited historical ties between BJP and TMC, particularly during Mamata Banerjee's anti-land acquisition movement in 2008, which led to the relocation of Tata's plant to Gujarat and subsequently weakened CPI(M)'s hold on the state.

Addressing current political dynamics, Chakraborty accused BJP of failing to promote industrial development in West Bengal. He challenged the TMC and BJP on grounds of national security, as Modi accused the TMC of protecting illegal immigrants for electoral gains. The CPI(M) contends both parties are out of touch with people's needs and interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

