CPI(M) Criticizes Modi's West Bengal Rally Speeches

The CPI(M) expressed dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent public addresses in West Bengal, labeling them as lacking significant new insights. The party alleges a conspiracy between the BJP and TMC in the removal of Tata Motors' manufacturing plant from Singur, West Bengal.

Sujan Chakraborty, a central committee member of CPI(M), criticized Modi's remarks about infiltration as the only notable point in his speech. He cited historical ties between BJP and TMC, particularly during Mamata Banerjee's anti-land acquisition movement in 2008, which led to the relocation of Tata's plant to Gujarat and subsequently weakened CPI(M)'s hold on the state.

Addressing current political dynamics, Chakraborty accused BJP of failing to promote industrial development in West Bengal. He challenged the TMC and BJP on grounds of national security, as Modi accused the TMC of protecting illegal immigrants for electoral gains. The CPI(M) contends both parties are out of touch with people's needs and interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)