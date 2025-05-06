Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Students Call Out 'Discriminatory' Data Directive

A Delhi University directive asking Kashmiri students for personal details has prompted backlash from the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, who labeled it discriminatory. Defended by the university as a safety measure following intelligence inputs, the JKSA claims it constitutes targeted surveillance and has appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for withdrawal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 17:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University's recent directive requiring students from Jammu and Kashmir to submit personal information has sparked controversy. The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) condemned the move as discriminatory and appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for intervention.

University officials defended the directive, citing student safety concerns after events of harassment and assaults against Kashmiri students. The circular followed Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) advice, led by intelligence inputs necessitating the data collection.

The JKSA criticized the practice of singling out Kashmiri students for providing details not required of others. They termed it 'community profiling' that could potentially alienate students and requested guidelines from the Centre to prevent regional or religious profiling in educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

