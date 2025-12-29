Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates Rs 111-crore new building of Guwahati Police Commissionerate.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-12-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 15:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates Rs 111-crore new building of Guwahati Police Commissionerate.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Inauguration of North East's Largest Cultural Hub in Guwahati
Amit Shah's Assam Visit: Projects Inauguration Spurs New Dawn
Inauguration of Redeveloped Batadrava Than: Honoring Assam's Cultural Legacy
Amit Shah to Bolster Guwahati's Security with Major Inaugurations
Amit Shah's Assam Visit: Inaugurations and Public Address