Bridging the Skills Gap: Industry-Academia Connect 2025

In an innovative move to bridge the pervasive skills gap in India, Industry–Academia Connect 2025 was officially launched in New Delhi. The initiative seeks to align education more closely with the evolving needs of industries and the National Education Policy 2020.

Facilitating direct dialogue between educational institutions and industry leaders, the program aims to imbue students with crucial soft skills and digital proficiency, ensuring they are equipped for the future workforce. Notably, with a 53% current shortfall in the tech-enabled workforce against a projected demand of 1 million by 2026, this initiative is seen as a strategic priority.

Orchestrated by the Confederation of Indian Industry alongside ITC Hotels and EHL, it promises an enriched learning environment. Engaging numerous educators and industry professionals across sectors, this program embodies a collaborative effort toward fostering informed career choices and bolstering employability rates among young learners.

