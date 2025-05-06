Left Menu

Bridging the Skills Gap: Industry-Academia Connect 2025

Industry–Academia Connect 2025, launched in Delhi, aims to bridge the skills gap by aligning education with industry needs and the National Education Policy 2020. The initiative emphasizes digital fluency and real-world exposure, fostering collaboration between academia and industry to improve employability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 20:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In an innovative move to bridge the pervasive skills gap in India, Industry–Academia Connect 2025 was officially launched in New Delhi. The initiative seeks to align education more closely with the evolving needs of industries and the National Education Policy 2020.

Facilitating direct dialogue between educational institutions and industry leaders, the program aims to imbue students with crucial soft skills and digital proficiency, ensuring they are equipped for the future workforce. Notably, with a 53% current shortfall in the tech-enabled workforce against a projected demand of 1 million by 2026, this initiative is seen as a strategic priority.

Orchestrated by the Confederation of Indian Industry alongside ITC Hotels and EHL, it promises an enriched learning environment. Engaging numerous educators and industry professionals across sectors, this program embodies a collaborative effort toward fostering informed career choices and bolstering employability rates among young learners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

