Empowering Excellence: Launch of Project Abhishikt for Gifted Learners

An orientation programme for Project Abhishikt, under the Directorate of Education, took place on Friday, targeting parents, students, and teachers. This initiative seeks to empower 'god gifted' learners in line with the National Education Policy 2020.

The programme serves to inform attendees about the project's objectives and framework. The project has shortlisted 82 class 6 students based on IQ assessments conducted in late 2024. These students, now in class 7, will join the specialized curriculum tailored for their development.

A group of 87 teachers has been designated to aid curriculum delivery. The students, selected from government schools, underwent Culture Fair Intelligence and IQ tests, and will engage in a comprehensive NCERT-based curriculum including English, Hindi, Mathematics, and Fine arts, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)