Empowering Excellence: Launch of Project Abhishikt for Gifted Learners

Project Abhishikt, aligning with National Education Policy 2020, identifies 82 gifted students for special curricular programs. These students, from government schools, were selected through intelligence tests. A core group of 87 teachers will support skill development, with a specialised NCERT-based curriculum that spans multiple subjects aimed at nurturing diverse talents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 21:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An orientation programme for Project Abhishikt, under the Directorate of Education, took place on Friday, targeting parents, students, and teachers. This initiative seeks to empower 'god gifted' learners in line with the National Education Policy 2020.

The programme serves to inform attendees about the project's objectives and framework. The project has shortlisted 82 class 6 students based on IQ assessments conducted in late 2024. These students, now in class 7, will join the specialized curriculum tailored for their development.

A group of 87 teachers has been designated to aid curriculum delivery. The students, selected from government schools, underwent Culture Fair Intelligence and IQ tests, and will engage in a comprehensive NCERT-based curriculum including English, Hindi, Mathematics, and Fine arts, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

