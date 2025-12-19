Left Menu

Cold Case Closure: Duo Nabbed for 16-Year-Old Nalasopara Murder

A couple was arrested in Madhya Pradesh for their alleged role in a 16-year-old murder case of a real estate agent in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. The crime, tied to a brokerage dispute, saw the long-evading duo tracked down by police reopening the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 19-12-2025 09:22 IST
Cold Case Closure: Duo Nabbed for 16-Year-Old Nalasopara Murder
A couple has been apprehended in Madhya Pradesh for their alleged role in a murder 16 years ago in Maharashtra's Palghar district, according to an official statement on Friday.

The suspects, identified as Dharmendra Ramashankar Soni, 54, and Kiran Dharmendra Soni, 50, were captured in Indore district of MP. Police revealed the murder involved a real estate agent who was killed in April 2009 in Nalasopara East over brokerage money disputes.

While one suspect was previously arrested, the Sonis remained fugitives until they were recently located by Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police's Crime Branch Cell-3 in Mhow village, Indore. They have been remanded in police custody by a local court until December 22 as efforts continue to capture the fourth suspect still at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

