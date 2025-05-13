Punjab's Schools React to Border Tensions: A Balancing Act

In Amritsar and Tarn Taran, schools are set to reopen, though they will remain closed in Fazilka and Ferozepur amid heightened border tensions, officials confirmed.

The Amritsar district administration urged residents to participate in a voluntary blackout amid recent drone activity. Despite efforts to maintain calm, a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight was rerouted, and a suspect drone was neutralized near Jalandhar.

The reopened areas highlight the delicate balance between maintaining public safety and restoring normalcy. This follows a mutual agreement between New Delhi and Islamabad to halt recent military actions along the 553-kilometer border spanning Punjab and Pakistan.

