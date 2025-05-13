Rajasthan Governor: Embracing Education Policy as a Vessel of Culture

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde underscored the significance of the new education policy as a means of upholding Indian culture and traditional knowledge during a convocation at Raj Rishi Bhartrihari Matsya University in Alwar.

He highlighted the advancements made by girls in academia, attributing it to a positive societal shift towards gender parity. The Governor stressed the importance of imparting skills essential for livelihood, urging students to look beyond mere academic achievements.

Bagde advocated for integrating modern technology with Indian cultural values within the new education policy to meet contemporary demands. He called on educators to familiarize students with innovative research and tech-savvy knowledge alongside textbook materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)