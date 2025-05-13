Girls Excel in CBSE Class X and XII Results
Girls surpassed boys in the CBSE class X and XII results. The pass percentage for girls was higher in both classes. A total of 17,204 students took the class X exams, with girls achieving a 98.09% pass rate. In class XII, out of 11,385 students, girls had a 95.03% pass rate.
13-05-2025
In a remarkable showing of academic achievement, girls outperformed boys in the recently announced CBSE class X and XII results, achieving higher pass percentages in both categories.
For class X, 17,204 students registered for the exams. Notably, the pass percentage among girls was 98.09% compared to the boys' 96.58% across 320 schools in the state. Examination centers numbered 119.
Class XII results mirrored this trend: 11,385 students appeared in the exams, and girls had a pass percentage of 95.03%, outshining boys' 90.77% in 232 affiliated schools and 108 exam centers. Success was celebrated with family support.
