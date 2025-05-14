Delhi University Urges College Community to Support Armed Forces Through Social Media
Delhi University's Shaheed Bhagat Singh College has requested its community to follow and share Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh's posts on X. This initiative aims to raise awareness and support for the Indian Armed Forces. Singh's posts highlight operations like the response to the Pahalgam terror attack.
Delhi University's Shaheed Bhagat Singh College has made a call to action for its students and staff. The institution has urged them to engage with the official X account of Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh, emphasizing the importance of sharing content that supports the Indian Armed Forces.
In an official notice dated May 12, Principal Arun Kumar Attree underlined the significance of following Singh's posts. The notice encouraged the college community to actively retweet, showcasing their solidarity and gratitude toward the nation's defence forces.
Vice Chancellor Singh, who created his X account earlier this month, highlighted key operations like the response to the Pahalgam terror attack. His posts underline the government's discreet yet effective actions in national security matters.
