Left Menu

Delhi University Urges College Community to Support Armed Forces Through Social Media

Delhi University's Shaheed Bhagat Singh College has requested its community to follow and share Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh's posts on X. This initiative aims to raise awareness and support for the Indian Armed Forces. Singh's posts highlight operations like the response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 10:34 IST
Delhi University Urges College Community to Support Armed Forces Through Social Media
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University's Shaheed Bhagat Singh College has made a call to action for its students and staff. The institution has urged them to engage with the official X account of Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh, emphasizing the importance of sharing content that supports the Indian Armed Forces.

In an official notice dated May 12, Principal Arun Kumar Attree underlined the significance of following Singh's posts. The notice encouraged the college community to actively retweet, showcasing their solidarity and gratitude toward the nation's defence forces.

Vice Chancellor Singh, who created his X account earlier this month, highlighted key operations like the response to the Pahalgam terror attack. His posts underline the government's discreet yet effective actions in national security matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025