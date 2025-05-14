HPTU Common Entrance Test Sees Record Applications in 2025

The Common Entrance Test conducted by Himachal Pradesh Technical University is scheduled for May 17, according to officials.

This year, exams will take place at 16 centers across ten districts, accommodating 10,517 applicants. Among these, 9,782 have applied for undergraduate programs, and 735 for postgraduate programs. The university postponed the test initially set for May 9 due to ongoing India-Pakistan tensions.

The Controller of Examinations, Kamal Dev Singh Kanwar, confirmed that preparations for the exam are complete, and new admit cards have been issued to candidates. The morning session will feature exams for B.Tech Direct Entry, B.Pharmacy, and M.Sc. subjects, while the evening will host exams for MBA and other courses.

(With inputs from agencies.)