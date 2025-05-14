Left Menu

HPTU Common Entrance Test Sees Record Applications in 2025

Himachal Pradesh Technical University will conduct its Common Entrance Test on May 17 at 16 centers across ten districts. A total of 10,517 candidates have applied, including 9,782 for undergraduate and 735 for postgraduate subjects. The examination was postponed due to prior India-Pakistan tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 14-05-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 16:29 IST
The Common Entrance Test conducted by Himachal Pradesh Technical University is scheduled for May 17, according to officials.

This year, exams will take place at 16 centers across ten districts, accommodating 10,517 applicants. Among these, 9,782 have applied for undergraduate programs, and 735 for postgraduate programs. The university postponed the test initially set for May 9 due to ongoing India-Pakistan tensions.

The Controller of Examinations, Kamal Dev Singh Kanwar, confirmed that preparations for the exam are complete, and new admit cards have been issued to candidates. The morning session will feature exams for B.Tech Direct Entry, B.Pharmacy, and M.Sc. subjects, while the evening will host exams for MBA and other courses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

