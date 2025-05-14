Left Menu

Punjab Schools Reopen Following Indo-Pak Border Tension

After a military standoff between India and Pakistan, schools in five districts of Punjab that border Pakistan have reopened. The closure, initially ordered by the state government for safety, affected districts including Amritsar and Pathankot, but normalcy is resuming with markets bustling and schools operational.

Updated: 14-05-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 18:27 IST
In a significant move, educational institutions in Punjab's bordering districts with Pakistan have resumed activities after a temporary shutdown induced by military tensions. Officials announced the reopening, marking a return to everyday routine for students and educators alike.

The closure, initially enforced by the state government from May 8 due to escalating military confrontations between India and Pakistan, had left schools in six border districts shuttered. While most districts resumed classes on Monday, Gurdaspur led the reopening a day earlier, soon followed by the remaining affected areas.

The situation now appears to normalize as bustling marketplaces and optimistic business owners, like those in Amritsar's Katra Jaimal Singh market and Vallah fruit market, report renewed activity. The cessation of cross-border strikes, thanks to a bilateral agreement, boosts local morale, with tourism around the Golden Temple expected to recover.

