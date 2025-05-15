Left Menu

Odisha Partners with NSE to Boost Financial Literacy and Student Skills

Odisha's Higher Education Department and the National Stock Exchange have signed an MoU to enhance financial literacy and implement student skilling initiatives. The partnership aims to empower students in securities markets, offering free courses under NSE's CSR. The initiative is expected to significantly benefit commerce students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-05-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 18:44 IST
Odisha's Higher Education Department and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have joined forces to elevate financial literacy across the state through a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The MoU aims to implement a series of investor awareness programmes and student skilling initiatives that will enrich the knowledge of young individuals and prepare them for careers in sectors like securities, mutual funds, and insurance.

The agreement, witnessed by Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, aligns with the state government's commitment to educational enhancement without incurring additional costs. The NSE will deliver two fundamental financial literacy courses as a part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities, primarily benefitting students pursuing commerce.

The initiative also includes plans from a private firm to provide placements to 5,000 youths, with 238 offers already extended. The state government aims to integrate such placement-linked initiatives into the curriculum, preparing students for the dynamic financial landscape. NSE has conducted extensive investor awareness and skilling programmes, reaching out to thousands of participants nationwide.

