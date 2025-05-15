Left Menu

Girls Triumph in Himachal Pradesh Class X Results, Securing Top Ranks

In the Himachal Pradesh Class X results, girls outperformed boys, securing the top seven positions. Saina Thakur topped with 99.43% while Ridhima Sharma was close second. The pass rate was 79.8%. Improvements include direct certificate downloads via DigiLocker. CM congratulated and emphasized dedication in achieving success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamshala | Updated: 15-05-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 19:29 IST
Girls have prominently outshone boys in the Class X examination results released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE). The top seven positions were claimed by female students, which board officials announced this Thursday.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu extended his congratulations to all students who passed the examinations. Saina Thakur, studying at Neugal Model Public School in the Kangra district, secured the highest marks with a score of 696 out of 700, achieving an impressive 99.43 percent, according to an official statement.

This academic session witnessed a pass percentage of 79.8, with 75,862 out of 95,495 candidates clearing the exam. Students can now access mark sheets and download their certificates through DigiLocker, enhancing efficiency compared to previous years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

