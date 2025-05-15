Girls Triumph in Himachal Pradesh Class X Results, Securing Top Ranks

Girls have prominently outshone boys in the Class X examination results released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE). The top seven positions were claimed by female students, which board officials announced this Thursday.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu extended his congratulations to all students who passed the examinations. Saina Thakur, studying at Neugal Model Public School in the Kangra district, secured the highest marks with a score of 696 out of 700, achieving an impressive 99.43 percent, according to an official statement.

This academic session witnessed a pass percentage of 79.8, with 75,862 out of 95,495 candidates clearing the exam. Students can now access mark sheets and download their certificates through DigiLocker, enhancing efficiency compared to previous years.

(With inputs from agencies.)