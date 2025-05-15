India's National Security Sparks Diplomatic Turbulence

India has withdrawn the security clearance of Celebi Airport Services, a subsidiary of Turkey's Celebi, as stated by the country's civil aviation ministry, citing national security as the impetus.

The revocation comes amid a backdrop of heightened tensions and cancellations of Indian holidays to Turkey and Azerbaijan, following these countries' support for Pakistan during the recent Indo-Pak conflict.

This move is part of a broader series of actions that include academic agreements being suspended with Turkish universities, demonstrating a swift and far-reaching bilateral strain.

