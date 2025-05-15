Left Menu

India's National Security Sparks Diplomatic Turbulence

India has revoked the security clearance of Celebi Airport Services, a Turkey-based entity, due to national security concerns. This decision follows Turkey and Azerbaijan's support for Pakistan amid tensions with India. The move has triggered additional diplomatic and academic fallouts between the countries.

15-05-2025
India has withdrawn the security clearance of Celebi Airport Services, a subsidiary of Turkey's Celebi, as stated by the country's civil aviation ministry, citing national security as the impetus.

The revocation comes amid a backdrop of heightened tensions and cancellations of Indian holidays to Turkey and Azerbaijan, following these countries' support for Pakistan during the recent Indo-Pak conflict.

This move is part of a broader series of actions that include academic agreements being suspended with Turkish universities, demonstrating a swift and far-reaching bilateral strain.

