Harvard Settles Antisemitism Lawsuit with Orthodox Jewish Student

Harvard University has reached a settlement with Alexander Kestenbaum, an Orthodox Jewish student, following a lawsuit that accused the institution of allowing antisemitism on campus.

The dismissal was filed in federal court after both parties recognized each other's commitment to addressing antisemitism.

This settlement follows Harvard's pledge earlier this year to enhance protections for Jewish students amid rising antisemitism claims across American universities, particularly after pro-Palestinian demonstrations surged in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)