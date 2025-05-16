Harvard Settles Antisemitism Lawsuit with Orthodox Jewish Student
Harvard University has settled a lawsuit with Orthodox Jewish student Alexander Kestenbaum, addressing claims of antisemitism on campus. Both parties acknowledged efforts to combat antisemitism. This comes after Harvard's recent commitments to better protect Jewish students, amid increasing allegations of campus antisemitism. Settlement details remain undisclosed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 06:15 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 06:15 IST
Harvard University has reached a settlement with Alexander Kestenbaum, an Orthodox Jewish student, following a lawsuit that accused the institution of allowing antisemitism on campus.
The dismissal was filed in federal court after both parties recognized each other's commitment to addressing antisemitism.
This settlement follows Harvard's pledge earlier this year to enhance protections for Jewish students amid rising antisemitism claims across American universities, particularly after pro-Palestinian demonstrations surged in 2023.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement