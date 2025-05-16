Cutting Ties: The Trump Administration's Impact on U.S. Autism Research Funding

The Trump administration's recent reduction in autism research funding, despite earlier pledges to prioritize it, has raised significant concerns within the scientific community. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr had promised to focus on autism, but in early 2025, the NIH cut spending by $31 million compared to the previous year.

Reuters' analysis revealed the NIH has cancelled several autism-related projects. Many involved diverse populations or were at research universities under scrutiny by the administration. Several experts have warned this will halt vital progress in understanding and treating autism. Notable research outs, like the study of sexual and gender minority autistic adults, have been abruptly terminated, leaving many researchers in disarray.

Scientists warn that such cuts hinder the ability to discover potential causes and treatments for autism. Key projects, such as extensive NIH-sponsored studies, have been impacted, slowing transformative efforts. Researchers emphasize that government funding is crucial for addressing autism's complexities, far beyond the reach of private initiatives. Critics fear spending will focus on Kennedy's environmental assumptions rather than evidence-based research.

