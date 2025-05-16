Left Menu

Iowa's Education Policy on Gender Identity and Sexual Orientation Faces Legal Scrutiny

A federal judge ruled Iowa can restrict mandatory teaching of gender identity and sexual orientation topics up through sixth grade but must allow nonmandatory programs. The law aims to establish age-appropriate education but faces legal challenges from LGBTQ advocacy groups and is partially on hold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Desmoines | Updated: 16-05-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 20:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge has ruled that Iowa may continue to restrict mandatory instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation topics up through the sixth grade. The ruling, issued late Thursday by US District Judge Stephen Locher, emphasized that nonmandatory programs on these topics must still be allowed.

The decision comes as part of a split ruling in favor of both the state and an LGBTQ advocacy group, along with teachers and students who filed a lawsuit challenging the law. Judge Locher had previously ruled against a similar state law that barred school libraries from including books depicting sex acts. Iowa plans to appeal that decision to the US Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Passed by Republican majorities in Iowa's legislature in 2023, the law's intent is to ensure age-appropriate education from kindergarten through 12th grade. While the law remains enforceable, some parts are under suspension. Judge Locher determined that any programs or promotions associated with gender identity and sexual orientation could infringe on First Amendment rights. Therefore, these provisions are on hold. Students, however, must be allowed to join related nonmandatory groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

